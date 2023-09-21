Facts

16:31 21.09.2023

Since beginning of day, five people killed, 10 injured as result of shelling in Kherson region – local authorities

Russian occupiers do not stop shelling Kherson region on Thursday, September 21, Head of Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"The enemy has been shelling Kherson region all day. Since the beginning of this day, 15 people have been injured due to Russian shelling: five Russians were killed, ten were injured," Prokudin said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, as a result of the shelling of Bilozirka, one person was killed and two were injured.

