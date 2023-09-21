Facts

10:19 21.09.2023

Russians fire 43 cruise missiles at Ukraine, 36 of them destroyed – Zaluzhny

Russians fire 43 cruise missiles at Ukraine, 36 of them destroyed – Zaluzhny

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 36 cruise missiles out of 43 launched by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

According to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, on the night of September 21, 2023, at about 03:40, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with X-101/X-555/X-55 air-launched cruise missiles. In total, 43 cruise missiles were launched from 10 Tu-95ms strategic aviation aircraft from the area west of Engels

"The rockets were launched in several waves. They entered the airspace of Ukraine from different directions, constantly changing course along the route. As a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Forces in cooperation with the air Defense of the Defense Forces, 36 cruise missiles were destroyed," Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram channel.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, fighter aircraft of the Air Force, units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and other means were involved in repelling the strike.

"In addition, at 06:00 in the morning, the enemy struck Kharkov with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles," Zaluzhny added.

 

