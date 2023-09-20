Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker in New York, the press service of the Ukrainian President’s Office said.

“The Head of State congratulated Penny Pritzker on her appointment and expressed hope for the future fruitful cooperation,” a message posted on the official website of the President of Ukraine on Wednesday reads.

"Recovery is a very important issue for us, both after the war and right now, while the war is ongoing. In particular, you can come to Ukraine and see the functioning of schools, bomb shelters, hospitals and energy infrastructure, which is key on the eve of winter," the presidential press service quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

As reported, the parties discussed the priority regions of our country for reconstruction, as well as support for the most promising sectors of the Ukrainian economy. “The President emphasized the importance of participation of American business in the reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion. In particular, these are schools, kindergartens, residential buildings, and energy facilities,” the message reads.

The Head of State noted that American companies could join the reconstruction of the Ukrainian energy system.

As reported, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the appointment of a special representative for the restoration of Ukraine on September 14