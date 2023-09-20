Ukraine, Albania sign joint declaration on Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama signed a joint declaration on the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, the press service of the President's Office reports.

According to the published text of the document, Ukraine and Albania confirm their commitment to strengthen joint efforts in supporting the integration of Ukraine with the Alliance and implementation of NATO standards, including through the NATO-Ukraine Council.

The parties stated that Albania would continue to contribute to the provision of strong and effective political and material support to Ukraine from NATO member countries aimed at ensuring the ability of the Ukrainian state to effectively defend its territorial integrity.

“The Republic of Albania will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. It will continue to provide political, military, technical, defence, and humanitarian support to Ukraine, individually as well as through international cooperation within NATO, the United Nations and other formats,” the document says.

Albania also undertakes to participate together with international organizations, allies and partners in the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, supports Ukraine's membership in NATO as soon as the Alliance members agree to it and the relevant conditions are met, and remains fully committed to supporting Ukraine on its path to full Euro-Atlantic integration.

Ukraine, in turn, expressed its appreciation of all practical assistance provided by Albania in order to strengthen the Ukrainian defense capability.

It is emphasized separately that the parties agree that the security of Ukraine is of great importance for the member states and NATO.