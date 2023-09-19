Facts

18:03 19.09.2023

Death toll from enemy attack on Kupiansk rises to six – police

1 min read
Death toll from enemy attack on Kupiansk rises to six – police

The number of dead as a result of Russia's air attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on Tuesday has increased to six people, Head of the Investigations Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov has said.

"As of now, six civilians were killed in Kupiansk. Two women and four men. This is the number of victims we were able to count at the moment. The enemy shelled a vehicle of the volunteers who were evacuating the civilians. We continue to remove those killed from the nearby river and from the destroyed cars," he said on Facebook.

The enemy inflicted the air strike at around 13:00.

"Our investigators, forensic and bomb experts are working at the scene and continue to examine it. Unfortunately, we continue to find new bodies. Therefore, the number of victims will be updated," Bolvinov said.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces fired a guided air bomb at Kupiansk.

Tags: #killed #kupiansk

MORE ABOUT

14:08 19.09.2023
Synehubov: Occupiers hit guided air bomb in Kupiansk, killing three civilians

Synehubov: Occupiers hit guided air bomb in Kupiansk, killing three civilians

11:06 19.09.2023
As result of shelling of Kherson, policeman killed, two civilians severely wounded, warehouse caught fire

As result of shelling of Kherson, policeman killed, two civilians severely wounded, warehouse caught fire

10:15 19.09.2023
Sadovy: Body of person killed in morning UAV attack on Lviv found under rubble

Sadovy: Body of person killed in morning UAV attack on Lviv found under rubble

13:18 08.09.2023
Occupiers carry out air strike on Otradokamyanka of Kherson region: three civilians killed

Occupiers carry out air strike on Otradokamyanka of Kherson region: three civilians killed

16:14 06.09.2023
As result of strike of Russian artillery on Kostiantynivka, 16 people killed – president

As result of strike of Russian artillery on Kostiantynivka, 16 people killed – president

15:37 02.09.2023
Occupiers inflict air strike on Odradokamyanka, one man killed, two people injured – Kherson regional authorities

Occupiers inflict air strike on Odradokamyanka, one man killed, two people injured – Kherson regional authorities

09:19 30.08.2023
Two people killed, three wounded amid enemy missile attack on Kyiv - Kyiv Military Administration

Two people killed, three wounded amid enemy missile attack on Kyiv - Kyiv Military Administration

12:05 23.08.2023
Some 12 people, incl 6 children, die in road accident in Vinnytsia region; police investigating circumstances

Some 12 people, incl 6 children, die in road accident in Vinnytsia region; police investigating circumstances

13:23 19.08.2023
Interior Ministry: Five killed, 37 injured, incl 11 children reported as result of Russian attack on drama theater in Chernihiv

Interior Ministry: Five killed, 37 injured, incl 11 children reported as result of Russian attack on drama theater in Chernihiv

10:21 16.08.2023
As result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region, four killed, seven injured – administration

As result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region, four killed, seven injured – administration

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy in New York discusses with President of Kenya construction of grain hubs, provision of region with Ukrainian agricultural products

In New York, Zelenskyy, President of South Africa discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit, resumption of grain deal

UN Secretary General: Russia’s invasion into Ukraine ‘unleashes nexus of horror,’ war has serious implications for us all

Czech Republic, Denmark, Netherlands sign agreement on supply of weapons to Ukraine within Ramstein framework

AFU successfully attack Russians’ HQ in occupied Melitopol area - Strategic Communications Dept

LATEST

Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 400 mln

Azerbaijan restricts access to TikTok

Azerbaijan launching local antiterrorist measures in Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy in New York discusses with President of Kenya construction of grain hubs, provision of region with Ukrainian agricultural products

In New York, Zelenskyy, President of South Africa discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit, resumption of grain deal

USA sanctions three Russian companies linked to Iran's aviation industry

Milley: Accountability for use of weapons, ammunition by Ukrainians is loss of Russians on battlefield

Ukraine continues to make progress in liberation of its territory, having liberated more than 54% of previously occupied land – Milley

Ukrainian aviation carries out 16 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day

Govt makes changes to plan to prevent oligarchs from abusing their influence in line with Venice Commission findings

AD
AD
AD
AD