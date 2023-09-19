Death toll from enemy attack on Kupiansk rises to six – police

The number of dead as a result of Russia's air attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on Tuesday has increased to six people, Head of the Investigations Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov has said.

"As of now, six civilians were killed in Kupiansk. Two women and four men. This is the number of victims we were able to count at the moment. The enemy shelled a vehicle of the volunteers who were evacuating the civilians. We continue to remove those killed from the nearby river and from the destroyed cars," he said on Facebook.

The enemy inflicted the air strike at around 13:00.

"Our investigators, forensic and bomb experts are working at the scene and continue to examine it. Unfortunately, we continue to find new bodies. Therefore, the number of victims will be updated," Bolvinov said.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces fired a guided air bomb at Kupiansk.