19:00 19.09.2023

UN Secretary General: Russia’s invasion into Ukraine ‘unleashes nexus of horror,’ war has serious implications for us all

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his opening speech at the UN General Assembly, said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine violates the UN Charter and international law, and “has also unleashed a nexus of horror.”

“Yet instead of ending the scourge of war, we are seeing a surge of conflicts, coups and chaos. If every country fulfilled its obligations under the Charter, the right to peace would be guaranteed. When countries break those pledges, they create a world of insecurity for everyone. Exhibit A: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Guterres said speaking at the opening of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He stressed that the war, in violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, “has unleashed a nexus of horror.”

“Lives destroyed; human rights abused; families torn apart; children traumatized; hopes and dreams shattered. But beyond Ukraine, the war has serious implications for us all. Nuclear threats put us all at risk. Ignoring global treaties and conventions makes us all less safe. And the poisoning of global diplomacy obstructs progress across the board,” the UN Secretary General stated.

