Facts

18:52 19.09.2023

All-Ukrainian Rehabilitation Center damaged by occupiers in Kyiv region resumes work

2 min read
All-Ukrainian Rehabilitation Center damaged by occupiers in Kyiv region resumes work

The All-Ukrainian Rehabilitation Center, which was damaged during hostilities in 2022 as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, has resumed work in Liutizh, Kyiv region.

"After the de-occupation of Kyiv region, we actively began to restore medical institutions. We are doing this both with the help of the state and with the active participation of international donors. It is very important for us that people receive high-quality and affordable social and medical services. To date, more than 100 healthcare facilities in the region has already been fully or partially restored. The restoration continues. New approaches to work are being implemented so that the institutions are as modern as possible and accessible to all groups of the population," Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko said at the opening ceremony.

The renovation of the All-Ukrainian Center for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities took around ten months. The main building, where the roof was damaged and one of the walls was destroyed, was restored. Windows were replaced in a number of buildings and routine interior repairs were carried out.

Some 136 people can simultaneously undergo high-quality rehabilitation here. The center employs therapists, orthopedists, neurologists, psychotherapists, psychologists, physiotherapists and pediatricians.

Rehabilitation is free of charge. The range of services includes locomotor therapy, verticalization, therapeutic massages, various types of physiotherapy, physical therapy, and water rehabilitation. In the future, military personnel will also undergo rehabilitation at the center.

According to the website of Kyiv Regional Military Administration, the rehabilitation center, administered by the Social Policy Ministry, was restored thanks to the help of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the Luxembourg Red Cross.

Tags: #rehabilitation #centere #urcs

MORE ABOUT

10:00 19.09.2023
Ukrainian, Spanish Red Cross starting Livelihoods Project for residents of affected regions

Ukrainian, Spanish Red Cross starting Livelihoods Project for residents of affected regions

13:58 13.09.2023
URCS helps households affected by Russian aggression

URCS helps households affected by Russian aggression

10:20 12.09.2023
URCS holds summer first aid training

URCS holds summer first aid training

12:24 09.09.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society presents first aid book in Braille

Ukrainian Red Cross Society presents first aid book in Braille

12:22 09.09.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains over 150,000 people in first aid skills since Feb 24, 2022

Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains over 150,000 people in first aid skills since Feb 24, 2022

10:05 07.09.2023
URCS: Braille book on first aid to be presented in Kyiv

URCS: Braille book on first aid to be presented in Kyiv

14:32 01.09.2023
URCS volunteers from Cherkasy region become mine danger instructors

URCS volunteers from Cherkasy region become mine danger instructors

12:00 31.08.2023
URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson and its suburbs

URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson and its suburbs

16:33 30.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of fallen rocket debris in Kyiv

URCS volunteers help victims of fallen rocket debris in Kyiv

13:40 28.08.2023
URCS conducts trainings on psychological aid for university teachers

URCS conducts trainings on psychological aid for university teachers

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy in New York discusses with President of Kenya construction of grain hubs, provision of region with Ukrainian agricultural products

In New York, Zelenskyy, President of South Africa discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit, resumption of grain deal

UN Secretary General: Russia’s invasion into Ukraine ‘unleashes nexus of horror,’ war has serious implications for us all

Czech Republic, Denmark, Netherlands sign agreement on supply of weapons to Ukraine within Ramstein framework

Death toll from enemy attack on Kupiansk rises to six – police

LATEST

Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 400 mln

Azerbaijan restricts access to TikTok

Azerbaijan launching local antiterrorist measures in Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy in New York discusses with President of Kenya construction of grain hubs, provision of region with Ukrainian agricultural products

In New York, Zelenskyy, President of South Africa discuss preparations for Global Peace Summit, resumption of grain deal

USA sanctions three Russian companies linked to Iran's aviation industry

Milley: Accountability for use of weapons, ammunition by Ukrainians is loss of Russians on battlefield

Ukraine continues to make progress in liberation of its territory, having liberated more than 54% of previously occupied land – Milley

Ukrainian aviation carries out 16 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel over day

Govt makes changes to plan to prevent oligarchs from abusing their influence in line with Venice Commission findings

AD
AD
AD
AD