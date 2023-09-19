All-Ukrainian Rehabilitation Center damaged by occupiers in Kyiv region resumes work

The All-Ukrainian Rehabilitation Center, which was damaged during hostilities in 2022 as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, has resumed work in Liutizh, Kyiv region.

"After the de-occupation of Kyiv region, we actively began to restore medical institutions. We are doing this both with the help of the state and with the active participation of international donors. It is very important for us that people receive high-quality and affordable social and medical services. To date, more than 100 healthcare facilities in the region has already been fully or partially restored. The restoration continues. New approaches to work are being implemented so that the institutions are as modern as possible and accessible to all groups of the population," Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko said at the opening ceremony.

The renovation of the All-Ukrainian Center for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities took around ten months. The main building, where the roof was damaged and one of the walls was destroyed, was restored. Windows were replaced in a number of buildings and routine interior repairs were carried out.

Some 136 people can simultaneously undergo high-quality rehabilitation here. The center employs therapists, orthopedists, neurologists, psychotherapists, psychologists, physiotherapists and pediatricians.

Rehabilitation is free of charge. The range of services includes locomotor therapy, verticalization, therapeutic massages, various types of physiotherapy, physical therapy, and water rehabilitation. In the future, military personnel will also undergo rehabilitation at the center.

According to the website of Kyiv Regional Military Administration, the rehabilitation center, administered by the Social Policy Ministry, was restored thanks to the help of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the Luxembourg Red Cross.