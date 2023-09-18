Ukraine partially, fully restores over 800 war-affected medical infrastructure facilities

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has partially or fully restored 820 medical infrastructure facilities destroyed by the Russian aggressor.

According to the Health Ministry of Ukraine, in particular, 403 facilities were restored in full and 417 were partially restored.

The ministry recalled that during the year of the full-scale war, the aggressor damaged 1,436 medical infrastructure facilities and completely destroyed another 190.

Medical institutions of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions suffered the greatest losses.