Cabinet dismisses six dpty defense ministers, department's secretary of state

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed six deputy ministers of defense and the department's secretary of state.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, said on Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Monday.

In particular, the following were dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense: Volodymyr Havrylov, Rostyslav Zamlynsky, Hanna Maliar, Denys Sharapov, Andriy Shevchenko, Vitaliy Deineha.

In addition, Kostiantyn Vaschenko was dismissed from the post of state secretary of the ministry.