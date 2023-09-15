Facts

09:35 15.09.2023

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss decisions expected from Defense Ministry

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss decisions expected from Defense Ministry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov "the decisions expected from the Ministry of Defense."

"I held a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and discussed some key issues. The decisions that our society in general and Ukrainian warriors in particular expect from the Ministry of Defense. The Minister will present them upon finalization of all the details," he said in a video address on Thursday.

He also noted the joint work of Umerov with the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on the institution of the military ombudsman.

"This is truly necessary. We need a powerful system of the warriors' rights protection in the defense sector itself," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #defense_ministry #umerov

MORE ABOUT

11:51 13.09.2023
Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence confirms damage to large landing craft, submarine in Sevastopol

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence confirms damage to large landing craft, submarine in Sevastopol

13:40 07.09.2023
Umerov names priorities – ministry's subjectivity, provision of military, expansion of intl coalition

Umerov names priorities – ministry's subjectivity, provision of military, expansion of intl coalition

12:53 07.09.2023
Zelenskyy introduces new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov

Zelenskyy introduces new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov

14:01 06.09.2023
Rada appoints Umerov Minister of Defense

Rada appoints Umerov Minister of Defense

16:52 05.09.2023
President submits request to Rada on appointment of Umerov as defense minister

President submits request to Rada on appointment of Umerov as defense minister

13:38 04.09.2023
Umerov submits his resignation from post of SPF head to Rada – Stefanchuk

Umerov submits his resignation from post of SPF head to Rada – Stefanchuk

10:02 04.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Defense Ministry to be headed by Rustem Umerov

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Defense Ministry to be headed by Rustem Umerov

16:18 28.08.2023
Velyky Banderyk drone allowed for operation, successfully used at front – Defense Ministry

Velyky Banderyk drone allowed for operation, successfully used at front – Defense Ministry

14:02 23.08.2023
Intelligence Agency announces destruction of Russian S-400 Triumf missile system in Crimea

Intelligence Agency announces destruction of Russian S-400 Triumf missile system in Crimea

19:02 31.07.2023
Defense Ministry, Baykar Makina conclude agreement on construction of service center for repairs of drones in Ukraine

Defense Ministry, Baykar Makina conclude agreement on construction of service center for repairs of drones in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

MP Shufrych notified of suspicion of high treason – SBU

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Yanukovych-Azarov case under Kharkiv Accords been brought to court – SBI

Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms liberation of Andriyivka: Russia's 72nd motorized rifle brigade defeated

About 11 mln people across Ukraine have challenges to access water, hygiene services – UN

LATEST

Govt for first time adds to national budget dental prosthetics for veterans – Shmyhal

PMC Wagner declared terrorist organization in UK - Interior Ministry

MP Shufrych notified of suspicion of high treason – SBU

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Zelenskyy meets with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan

Ukraine's goal before 2024 NATO summit in Washington is show real progress in implementing annual national programme – Stefanishyna

Yanukovych-Azarov case under Kharkiv Accords been brought to court – SBI

Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms liberation of Andriyivka: Russia's 72nd motorized rifle brigade defeated

Ukrainian MFA calls on Brussels to request explanation from Hungary why Szijjártó spreading disinformation against EU in Asia

UN intends to continue negotiations to renew Black Sea Grain Initiative – OCHA

AD
AD
AD
AD