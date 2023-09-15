Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss decisions expected from Defense Ministry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov "the decisions expected from the Ministry of Defense."

"I held a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and discussed some key issues. The decisions that our society in general and Ukrainian warriors in particular expect from the Ministry of Defense. The Minister will present them upon finalization of all the details," he said in a video address on Thursday.

He also noted the joint work of Umerov with the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on the institution of the military ombudsman.

"This is truly necessary. We need a powerful system of the warriors' rights protection in the defense sector itself," Zelenskyy said.