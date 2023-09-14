Facts

20:53 14.09.2023

Biden announces appointment of US Special Rep for economic recovery of Ukraine

On Thursday, September 14, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the appointment of Penny Pritzker as the U.S. Special representative for the economic recovery of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

It is noted that in this role, she will work with the Ukrainian government, the G7, the EU, international financial institutions, international partners, and one of our great assets – the American private sector – “to help forge Ukraine’s future as a prosperous, secure, European democracy.”

Special Representative Pritzker will drive efforts to shape donor priorities through the Multi-Agency Donor Coordination Platform to align them with Ukraine’s needs and to galvanize international partners to increase their support for Ukraine. She will also work closely with the government of Ukraine as it intensifies reforms needed to win the future, open export markets, mobilize foreign direct investment, and catalyze economic recovery.

The Department of State said that Special Representative Pritzker’s extensive private sector experience, service as Secretary of Commerce, and deep personal connection to Ukraine and the Ukrainian diaspora make her uniquely qualified for this task.

“Tracing their roots to the village of Velyki Pritsky outside of Kyiv, her family owned a grain store before emigrating the United States more than 100 years ago. Special Representative Pritzker is a deeply committed leader trusted across the political spectrum for her proven track record of delivering positive outcomes and results,” the statement says.

Blinken noted that the appointment of a Special Representative demonstrates the U.S. commitment to strengthening the European future of Ukraine and meets the new economic and security commitments announced at the Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine in London and Vilnius.

“I welcome Special Representative Pritzker to the role and extend my deep gratitude for her renewed public service,” the State Secretary said.

