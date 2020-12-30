Economy

15:06 30.12.2020

Ukrainian Defense Ministry signs contract with Luch Design Bureau on delivery of Neptune missile systems in 2021

Ukrainian Defense Ministry signs contract with Luch Design Bureau on delivery of Neptune missile systems in 2021

 Kyiv-based Luch State Design Bureau, an affiliate of Ukroboronprom, and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry have signed a contract to deliver RK-360 Neptune coastal missile systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2021 as part of the state defense order.

"Under the contract, the Ukrainian army will receive unified launchers, transport and transport-loading vehicles, as well as a mobile command point which concentrates all information needed for the complex' operation," Ukroboronprom said in a press release.

Ukroboronprom said that the new weapon is one of its key high-tech product platforms, with great potential. Neptune systems are equipped with cruise missiles able to fly at nap-of-the-earth altitudes and have a range of around 300 kilometers. Its missile is equipped with a liftoff engine and a propulsion (principal) engine. The liftoff engine is a modified solid-fuel takeoff booster from the S-125 anti-aircraft missile. The principal turbojet engine MS-400 was produced by JSC Motor Sich.

The missile's self-homing warhead, which has ultra-high angles of vision and can identify and lock onto a target at a distance of up to 50 kilometers, was developed by the Ukrainian company Radionics in partnership with State Joint Stock Holding Company Artem, also an Ukroboronprom affiliate.

The Neptune complex was adopted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on August 23, 2020.

