Prototypes of Neptune system handed over to Ukrainian Navy – Defense Ministry

Prototypes of the Ukrainian coastal missile system with Neptune anti-ship missiles were transferred to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, March 15, the information and press department of the Ministry of Defense said.

Defense Minister Andriy Taran noted that the systems manufactured under a state contract between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Kyiv-based Luch State Design Bureau will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Azov-Black Sea region. According to him, the corresponding unit has already been formed in the Ukrainian Navy.

"Thanks to the joint work of the Defense Ministry and state-owned enterprises, it was possible to manufacture weapons of a new generation, and increase the deterrent potential and increase Ukraine's influence at sea. Our 'home task' is to include the Neptune system, missile and patrol boats, as well as corvettes into a single defense system that can repel the enemy from the sea," Taran said.