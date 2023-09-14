Zelenskyy congratulates tankmen on Ukraine's Tank Forces Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian soldiers on Tank Forces Day, which is celebrated for the first time this year on September 14.

"Today is the Day of our tank troops. It is a day of commemorating the Ukrainian victory. Last year, the Kharkiv offensive ended on these days. It was tank units that were among the troops at the heart of the attacking fist of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As the head of state noted, then "Ukrainian tankmen overcame the overwhelming number of occupiers' tanks, destroyed many enemy vehicles and captured 77 Russian tanks. On September 14, after stabilization measures, the Ukrainian flag was raised in the liberated Izium. Thus, it is on September 14 that Ukraine will always celebrate the professional strength of our tankmen."

"Today, as always," the president continued, "tank troops are bravely and powerfully defending our country, destroying the occupiers and proving that Ukrainian strength is indomitable. Thank you for your courage and invincible character."

"Congratulations on the Day of Tank Troops of Ukraine," the president said.

As reported, the President of Ukraine signed a decree on celebrating Tank Forces Day on September 9, 2023.