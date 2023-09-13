Facts

20:11 13.09.2023

Number of claims of Russian citizens for voluntary surrender exceeds 25,000 - I Want to Live project

2 min read
After the successful special operation of the Ukrainian special services Synytsia (Tit), the number of appeals to the project I Want to Live has significantly increased, at the moment the number of applications from citizens of the Russian Federation for voluntary surrender has exceeded 25,000, the press service of the state project reported.

“After it became publicly known that the pilot of the Russian Aerospace Forces Maxim Kuzminov handed over the Mi-8AMTSh helicopter to Ukraine, there were 70% more calls to our channels! The total number of applications of citizens of the Russian Federation for voluntary surrender has exceeded 25,000. Requests come not only from active servicemen of the Russian Federation through all channels: Telegram, WhatsApp, chatbot and hotline,” the Telegram channel says.

They also recalled in the project that in Ukraine there is a law on monetary remuneration for voluntarily transferred Russian military equipment suitable for use to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation can surrender together with equipment and receive compensation depending on its type. The amount varies from tens of thousands to millions of U.S. dollars. One cannot only save his life, but also make good money!” I Want to Live project notes.

In August, spokesperson of the I Want to Live project, Vitaliy Matvienko, said that the project received 22,239 appeals during the year of its existence, about 70-100 applications are received daily.

I Want to Live state project has been operating since September 2022. The project is designed to help the servicemen of the Russian army safely surrender to the AFU. It includes a Single center (website) and a round-the-clock hotline for receiving appeals from the Russian military and their families.

Tags: #russia #statistics #captivity

