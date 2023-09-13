URCS helps households affected by Russian aggression

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration, is helping households affected by the Russian occupation.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, lots of Ukrainians have lost their main source of income and today are unable to fully manage their households. In order to help people, a livelihood support project has been implemented, in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), with funding from the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration of the U.S. State Department," the society said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The project involves 1,400 households in 31 villages in eight regions of Ukraine: Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv, Kherson and Zaporizhia. The project covers farms that were under temporary Russian occupation and experienced significant destruction from constant shelling or sheltered many internally displaced persons.

"For example, in Sumy region the program covers Boromlyan community. The categories of citizens identified by the program received 66 walk-behind tractors, 27 generators, as well as 27 greenhouses, the installation of which is also being carried out by the Ukrainian Red Cross. Financial support for household development is provided," the society said.