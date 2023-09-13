Facts

10:03 13.09.2023

Zelenskyy: Verkhovna Rada should open register of e-declarations in Sept

Zelenskyy: Verkhovna Rada should open register of e-declarations in Sept

Voting in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada of the law on electronic declaration with the immediate opening of the register of declarations should take place in September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Tuesday.

"I expect a new vote - one with a positive outcome regarding the immediate opening of the register of declarations. This decision should be made already in September. The same is true for the draft law on PEPs – politically exposed persons," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, this "is a matter not only of the political responsibility of the parliament, but also of our negotiations with the European Union on accession. A new historic step between Ukraine and the EU should take place this year, and all branches of government in Ukraine should work to make it happen."

Tags: #e_declarations #zelenskyy

