Vereschuk discusses preferential mortgages for IDPs, development of rehabilitation infrastructure with CEB delegation head

Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has held a meeting with the head of the delegation of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) Cristian Tabacaru and discussed with him the main areas of work in Ukraine.

"I noted two priorities: preferential mortgages for IDPs; development of rehabilitation infrastructure. Particular attention should be paid to preferential mortgages for IDPs. Since this is an effective incentive for the return of able-bodied Ukrainians from abroad," Vereschuk wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

She noted that the CEB was created in 1956 with the aim of helping European countries resolve issues related to the reintegration of refugees, displaced persons and migrants. Ukraine gained membership in this European financial institution in 2023.

As reported, at a meeting on Tuesday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the attraction of a EUR100 million loan from the CEB for the implementation of the project HOME: Compensation for Destroyed Residential Properties, as well as EUR 50 million for the implementation of the project Housing for Internally Displaced Persons.