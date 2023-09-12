Thirteen children from occupied territories of Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions returned to Ukraine – Mykola Kuleba

Ukraine managed to return 13 more children who stayed in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions, said executive director of the Save Ukraine Charity Organization Mykola Kuleba.

"Today, Save Ukraine returned 13 more children from the occupied territories of Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions as part of the 11th rescue mission. In total, according to the results of the 11th rescue missions, we returned 176 children to Ukraine," Kuleba wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.