Facts

20:39 12.09.2023

Thirteen children from occupied territories of Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions returned to Ukraine – Mykola Kuleba

1 min read
Thirteen children from occupied territories of Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions returned to Ukraine – Mykola Kuleba

Ukraine managed to return 13 more children who stayed in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions, said executive director of the Save Ukraine Charity Organization Mykola Kuleba.

"Today, Save Ukraine returned 13 more children from the occupied territories of Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions as part of the 11th rescue mission. In total, according to the results of the 11th rescue missions, we returned 176 children to Ukraine," Kuleba wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

Tags: #children #return #тот

MORE ABOUT

14:39 08.09.2023
Nine children returned to Ukraine – Lubinets

Nine children returned to Ukraine – Lubinets

15:25 29.08.2023
Forced evacuation of children announced in five settlements of Zaporizhia region

Forced evacuation of children announced in five settlements of Zaporizhia region

15:26 19.08.2023
Ukraine, UN sign preventive plan to avert violations of children's rights amid Russia's armed aggression

Ukraine, UN sign preventive plan to avert violations of children's rights amid Russia's armed aggression

17:59 01.08.2023
Russian Children's Rights Commissioner confirms deportation of 4.8 mln Ukrainians, incl. over 700,000 children, from occupied territories – ISW

Russian Children's Rights Commissioner confirms deportation of 4.8 mln Ukrainians, incl. over 700,000 children, from occupied territories – ISW

12:55 01.08.2023
Juvenile prosecutors: 499 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

Juvenile prosecutors: 499 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

12:47 01.08.2023
USA insists Russia return forcibly removed children – State Department

USA insists Russia return forcibly removed children – State Department

19:52 31.07.2023
Lubinets calls on UN Secretary-General to receive from Russia lists of deported Ukrainian children, transfer them to Ukraine

Lubinets calls on UN Secretary-General to receive from Russia lists of deported Ukrainian children, transfer them to Ukraine

20:53 18.07.2023
Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

20:40 17.07.2023
Germany hosts 91 children from Kyiv region for rehabilitation

Germany hosts 91 children from Kyiv region for rehabilitation

17:14 17.07.2023
Decision made on mandatory evacuation of children from Vovchansk community – Kharkiv region head

Decision made on mandatory evacuation of children from Vovchansk community – Kharkiv region head

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU Air Force Commander after explosions in Sevastopol: To be continued

Zelenskyy: Verkhovna Rada should open register of e-declarations in Sept

During night attack over Odesa region, 32 UAVs shot down, seven people injured – task force

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

LATEST

Units of new Russian combined arms army are likely focused on Luhansk region – British intelligence

AFU Air Force Commander after explosions in Sevastopol: To be continued

Zelenskyy: Verkhovna Rada should open register of e-declarations in Sept

During night attack over Odesa region, 32 UAVs shot down, seven people injured – task force

The only standard is how much our actions help front – Danilov on Democratic Initiatives’ survey on corruption

Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for providing military assistance

Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

Yusov about Boyko Rigs: Ukraine, as legal owner of these facilities, to use them for strengthening defense measures

AD
AD
AD
AD