Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

Spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovaliov said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing an offensive operation in Melitopol direction, Military Media Center reports.

"They have had success in the areas south and south-east of Robotyne. They are being consolidated at the achieved milestones," Kovaliov stressed.

At the same time, the spokesperson said, Russian troops are trying to restore their units, continue assault operations on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

According to Kovaliov, the Defense Forces repulsed more than 10 attacks in the districts of Robotyne and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhia region).