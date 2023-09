Russian occupiers shelled the village of Soniachne in Kherson region on Saturday afternoon, a person was killed, head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"During the day, the Russian army covered Soniachne with fire. They ended up in private houses. The 48-year-old man died on the spot," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The shelling continues. Stay in safe places," the head of the regional administration urged.