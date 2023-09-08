DTEK re-equips two powerful substations to provide electricity to Kyiv for UAH 70 mln

Energy holding DTEK carried out technical re-equipment of two high-voltage substations worth more than UAH 70 million.

According to its report on the Telegram channel on Friday, these substations provide power to about 200 high-rise buildings, more than 2,500 private houses, schools, kindergartens, hospitals and other socially important facilities in Kyiv.

"The projects were implemented using funds from the company's investment program. The total investment in substations exceeded UAH 70 million," the holding said.

As reported, as of September 7, DTEK had repaired 13 out of 27 power units of thermal power plants, the repairs of which are planned during 2023. Another seven are in process. The company's investments in planned repairs in January-August of this year reached UAH 2.3 billion, and by the end of the year it is planned to increase them to UAH 3.5 billion.