UN Secretary-General sees no peaceful solution to war in Ukraine in immediate future

No peaceful solution is likely to be found for Russia's war against Ukraine in the near future, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said.

"I am not very hopeful that we'll have a peace solution in the immediate future. I believe the two parties still decided to move on with the conflict. And obviously we need to pay tributes to all those that with good intention tried to do everything possible for this dramatic situation to find an end," he said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Guterres also said that all efforts of mediation are extremely important in Russia's war against Ukraine.