G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

The parliamentary summit of the G7 countries adopted a declaration, in which it once again condemned Russia's war, called on the aggressor state to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine, to return Zaporizhia NPP to the competent authorities of Ukraine, as well as supported the strengthening of far-reaching sanctions against Russia and Belarus, condemned Russia's withdrawal from the grain initiative, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"The result of the G7 parliamentary summit was a declaration in which the G7 countries' speakers and the European Parliament once again most strongly condemned Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, noted the importance of investigating the crimes committed and punishing those responsible, calling on Russia to immediately, completely and unquestioningly withdraw its forces and military equipment from all over the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine," the Ukrainian parliament's chairman said on his Facebook page on Friday.

"Expressed unwavering solidarity with the Ukrainian people and supported the initiatives of their governments to strengthen forward-looking sanctions against Russia and Belarus, condemned Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and called on it to return to it and ensure the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, condemned Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its announcement of the intention to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus, called for the return of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to the competent authorities of Ukraine," Stefanchuk said.

The Verkhovna Rada chairman is on a working visit to Japan as a special guest on September 6 to 10. In Tokyo, he takes part in the parliamentary summit of the G7 countries. The visit program includes a number of bilateral meetings and Stefanchuk's speech before the participants of the G7 parliamentary summit.