Facts

14:39 08.09.2023

Nine children returned to Ukraine – Lubinets

Nine children have been returned to Ukraine, two of them have been in the temporarily occupied territory for a long time (temporarily occupied territories), said Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"...Two children have been on the temporarily occupied territories for a long time, and now, finally, it was possible to return them to their parents. We also managed to return a young man to his homeland, whom the Russians accused of blowing up the bridge, kept in prison for a month and interrogated. He went through all the circles of hell, including filtering. But now he is with his mother, in Ukraine," Lubinets wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The Ombudsman explained that the details of the return were not disclosed for security reasons.

 

