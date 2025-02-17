Danish PM: Europe should increase military support for Ukraine, remove 'any restrictions on Ukrainians' use of weapons'

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/mettefrederiksen.dk

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen believes that Europe should increase military support for Ukraine and remove "any restrictions on the Ukrainians' use of weapons so that they can effectively defend themselves against the Russians." This is stated in a statement posted on the official channel of the Office of the Prime Minister of Denmark on the X social network on Monday in connection with the meeting on Ukraine and European security in Paris.

"We must increase military support for Ukraine, we must produce more and we must do it faster. And then we must remove restrictions on the use of weapons by Ukrainians so that they can effectively defend themselves against the Russians without twisting one arm behind their back. The ceasefire should not lead to Russian rearmament, which will be followed by new Russian attacks," Frederiksen said.

"I look forward to discussing all this in Paris, and I am pleased that President Macron has taken the initiative to hold the meeting. I sense a new, European determination, seriousness and energy that are so needed," the Prime Minister said.

The statement notes that the informal meeting will take place at the Elysee Palace in Paris on February 17. Frederiksen will discuss the situation in Ukraine and European security with a small circle of heads of state and government. In addition to President Macron, the event will be attended by the heads of state of Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Poland, Spain and the Netherlands, as well as the President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission and the Secretary General of NATO. The Prime Minister of Denmark represents the Nordic and Baltic countries at the meeting.

The NATO press service also confirmed the participation of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the informal meeting of European leaders in France on February 17, 2025. "On Monday, 17 February 2025, the NATO Secretary General, Mr Mark Rutte, will travel to Paris, France, to attend an informal meeting of European leaders in France," NATO said in a statement on its website on Monday.