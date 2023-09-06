No damages to objects of critical or residential infrastructure amid night shelling of Kyiv region – region’s head

As a result of the Russian rocket attack on Kyiv region on the night of September 6, no hits to critical or residential infrastructure were recorded, there were no casualties. As a result of falling debris in a number of settlements, fires of grass flooring have arisen, they have been eliminated, said head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

"In one of the communities there was a fire near a retail establishment. A truck and an excavator were completely destroyed, and the premises of a retail establishment were partially damaged. The fire has been extinguished. The facades of buildings, private cars, windows in one of the high-rise buildings, a medical facility and a police department were damaged due to falling debris in one of the hulks," Kravchenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the fall of debris was recorded near the railway track. The movement of railway transport will not be stopped - there is no threat.