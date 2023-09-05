Facts

20:43 05.09.2023

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 13 enemy strikes over day

1 min read
Ukrainian aviation inflicts 13 enemy strikes over day

The Ukrainian air force struck the enemy 13 times a day, the rocket launchers hit, in particular, 12 artillery means and one enemy ammunition depot, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"During the day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems," the General Staff said in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

It is reported that units of rocket troops and artillery during the day hit one area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 12 artillery means in firing positions and one enemy ammunition depot.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

20:19 04.09.2023
Russians carry out five missile, 68 air strikes over day

Russians carry out five missile, 68 air strikes over day

14:02 01.09.2023
Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

12:42 01.09.2023
Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

09:29 01.09.2023
Enemy unsuccessfully attacks in two directions, more than 25 clashes at front over day –General Staff

Enemy unsuccessfully attacks in two directions, more than 25 clashes at front over day –General Staff

19:57 31.08.2023
AFU continue counteroffensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka – AFU General Staff

AFU continue counteroffensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka – AFU General Staff

20:26 28.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

20:01 28.08.2023
AFU continue its offensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka

AFU continue its offensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka

20:46 25.08.2023
Enemy launches two missile, 39 air strikes, carries out 72 attacks from MLRS over day

Enemy launches two missile, 39 air strikes, carries out 72 attacks from MLRS over day

20:18 25.08.2023
Ukrainian aviation inflicts 10 strikes on areas of enemy personnel build-up

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 10 strikes on areas of enemy personnel build-up

19:35 25.08.2023
Some 35 combat clashes at front recorded over day

Some 35 combat clashes at front recorded over day

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada resumes assets declaring for officials, but without open register – MP

Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

Prosecutor General on initiative to equate corruption to treason: NABU, SAPO should not lose what they have

Rada approves punishment of officials for late submission of declarations

President submits request to Rada on appointment of Umerov as defense minister

LATEST

Russian president is incapacitated – Podoliak, commenting on Putin's words about Zelenskyy

Ukrainians in Aug register largest number of imported used foreign cars in one year without benefits

Special regime of movement around Uman to be introduced during Rosh Hashanah

Border guards detain 20-30 Ukrainians every day trying to illegally cross border

Half of Ukrainian refugees employed in EU, only 13% speak well language of host country – poll

Lithuania hands over second powerful autotransformer to Ukraine

People want counteroffensive to look like in The Avengers or Asterix and Obelix, but life a little more complicated – Kuleba

Rada resumes assets declaring for officials, but without open register – MP

Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

Prosecutor General on initiative to equate corruption to treason: NABU, SAPO should not lose what they have

AD
AD
AD
AD