Ukrainian aviation inflicts 13 enemy strikes over day

The Ukrainian air force struck the enemy 13 times a day, the rocket launchers hit, in particular, 12 artillery means and one enemy ammunition depot, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"During the day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems," the General Staff said in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

It is reported that units of rocket troops and artillery during the day hit one area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 12 artillery means in firing positions and one enemy ammunition depot.