Facts

15:00 05.09.2023

SBU announces suspicion to Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman for financing Russian aggression in Ukraine

SBU announces suspicion to Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman for financing Russian aggression in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has documented the criminal activities of Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, a native of Lviv, involved in financing the war against Ukraine, according to the website of the security service on Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, he has 'poured' about RUB 2 billion into several military factories of the aggressor country. Among them are the Tula Cartridge Plant, which produces cartridges, as well as the Yalamov Ural Optical and Mechanical Plant, which produces high-tech equipment for combat aircraft and helicopters of Russia," the report says.

To finance the predatory projects of the Russian Federation, Fridman uses the assets of the Russian financial and investment consortium Alfa Group controlled by him. He also used his own business resources for the mass distribution of dry rations, clothing and other products under the trade mark Army of Russia, supplied to the front lines by the invaders. Fridman also organized the collection of material and technical assistance for the needs of the Russian occupation groups fighting in Ukraine.

In addition, according to the intelligence service, the defendant's insurance companies took over the insurance of military equipment, as well as the life and health of Russian invaders at the front. The Russian oligarch also ensured the cooperation of his own telecommunications company with the FSB, which allowed him to conduct mobile communications controlled by the Russian special service in the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed Fridman of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine, committed by a group of persons by prior agreement).

Currently, the suspect is a fugitive abroad, and comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice. The offender faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property

