10:28 05.09.2023

HQ meeting after Zelenskyy's trip to front to consider issue of electronic warfare

The issues raised by the soldiers during the trip to the brigades in Donetsk and Zaporizhia directions will be considered at Headquarters meeting, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited the front that day, said in a video address on Monday.

"It is extremely important to support our warriors, to communicate with the brigade and battalion commanders. It is very, very useful to hear from those who are going into battle directly what exactly is lacking, what exactly is enough and what exactly needs to be changed," the president said.

"Today we spent the whole day with our warriors. Combat brigades in Donetsk region. The 109th separate territorial defense brigade, the 110th separate mechanized brigade, the 36th, 37th, 38th brigades of our marines, the 79th airborne assault brigade, the 53rd mechanized brigade, and the 59th motorized infantry brigade. Each of them is powerful. I am proud of all of them. And thank you for your sincerity, guys," he said.

"Zaporizhia direction. The 148th separate artillery brigade, the 82nd airborne assault brigade, the 71st separate hunting brigade - thank you for your service! To all of you," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also "military doctors and thanked the staff of the stabilization points - they are great people who save heroes, restore lives and strength. It is a true Ukrainian, Cossack, spirit when the guys recover from their injuries and return to their positions to join their brothers-in-arms. And destroy the occupier again."

