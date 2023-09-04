Facts

20:34 04.09.2023

Official launch of intl medical partnership to take place at Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Liashko

2 min read
Official launch of intl medical partnership to take place at Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Liashko

 Within the framework of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which will be held in Kyiv on September 6, the official launch of the international medical partnership of Ukraine with the countries of the world for the exchange of experience will take place, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

"The launch of the international medical partnership will take place within the framework of the Summit. Hospitals of Ukraine will sign memoranda with hospitals of the world and will exchange experience," Liashko said at a press conference of the First Lady of Ukraine on the topic of the Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

So, according to him, Ukraine will share its own experience of working in crisis situations, blackout, the basics of working with the load on the mental health of medical workers, experience in solving personnel issues. For their part, foreign colleagues will help and share innovations.

The Minister of Health of Ukraine also informed that 577 Ukrainian medical workers have traveled abroad since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in order to learn from foreign colleagues. On the contrary, more than 600 foreign doctors visited Ukraine for the same purpose.

In addition, as Liashko said, for the first time a separate satellite summit of the ministers of health of the participating countries in a mixed format will be held within the framework of the Summit.

Tags: #medicine #international #partnership

MORE ABOUT

20:21 04.09.2023
Ministry of Agrarian Policy submits for discussion amendments to law on veterinary medicine

Ministry of Agrarian Policy submits for discussion amendments to law on veterinary medicine

17:31 01.08.2023
More than 750 medical institutions fully or partially restored in Ukraine – Shmyhal

More than 750 medical institutions fully or partially restored in Ukraine – Shmyhal

19:54 25.07.2023
Strategy of opening large number of small laboratories in medical institutions ineffective – expert

Strategy of opening large number of small laboratories in medical institutions ineffective – expert

17:34 17.07.2023
Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

Three medical institutions in Kyiv will install solar power plants for energy supply - Klitschko

17:14 15.07.2023
Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

11:57 28.06.2023
Arricano signs memo of partnership with Mariupol State University

Arricano signs memo of partnership with Mariupol State University

20:17 27.06.2023
Some 49 Ukrainian military medics trained in tactical medicine in UK

Some 49 Ukrainian military medics trained in tactical medicine in UK

20:04 29.05.2023
Slovenia agrees on text of new intl treaty that will strengthen cooperation in investigation, punishment for war crimes

Slovenia agrees on text of new intl treaty that will strengthen cooperation in investigation, punishment for war crimes

14:30 27.05.2023
Russians attack Ukrainian medical institutions more than 900 times since start of invasion – WHO

Russians attack Ukrainian medical institutions more than 900 times since start of invasion – WHO

19:05 17.05.2023
Forty countries, EU become participants of register of damage caused by Russia to Ukraine – Justice Ministry

Forty countries, EU become participants of register of damage caused by Russia to Ukraine – Justice Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Black Sea Grain Initiative should be resumed, but not at expense of blackmail, fulfillment of Russia’s whims – Kuleba

UN Commission: We can’t make conclusion at this stage that genocide taking place in Ukraine

President's Office dpty head: I'd like to hope situation with corruption in Supreme Court to become catalyst for systemic changes

President's Office dpty head Smyrnov: Sure that we to find compromise in effective model of tribunal, support UN General Assembly's decision

HACC head: We adapted to 'military' mode of operation

LATEST

Austria proves by its example that neutral countries capable of taking firm stand - Kuleba in appeal to Austrian diplomatic corps

Summit of first ladies and gentlemen to be dedicated to mental health, bring together reps from dozens of countries – Zelenska

Russians carry out five missile, 68 air strikes over day

Black Sea Grain Initiative should be resumed, but not at expense of blackmail, fulfillment of Russia’s whims – Kuleba

Kolomoisky appears in fraud case as citizen of Israel, Cyprus, no request from USA for his extradition to Ukraine - Leschenko

Kuleba: I think that decision on transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine lies on Scholz' table

Ukraine to share with Romania photographic evidence of Shahed falling in its territory – Kuleba

UN Commission: We can’t make conclusion at this stage that genocide taking place in Ukraine

Ukraine plans to agree with Slovakia on free transfer of military equipment – agreement

Humeniuk about Russian drones in Romania: Enemy repeatedly uses region’s geographical feature

AD
AD
AD
AD