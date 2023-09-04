Official launch of intl medical partnership to take place at Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Liashko

Within the framework of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which will be held in Kyiv on September 6, the official launch of the international medical partnership of Ukraine with the countries of the world for the exchange of experience will take place, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

"The launch of the international medical partnership will take place within the framework of the Summit. Hospitals of Ukraine will sign memoranda with hospitals of the world and will exchange experience," Liashko said at a press conference of the First Lady of Ukraine on the topic of the Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

So, according to him, Ukraine will share its own experience of working in crisis situations, blackout, the basics of working with the load on the mental health of medical workers, experience in solving personnel issues. For their part, foreign colleagues will help and share innovations.

The Minister of Health of Ukraine also informed that 577 Ukrainian medical workers have traveled abroad since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in order to learn from foreign colleagues. On the contrary, more than 600 foreign doctors visited Ukraine for the same purpose.

In addition, as Liashko said, for the first time a separate satellite summit of the ministers of health of the participating countries in a mixed format will be held within the framework of the Summit.