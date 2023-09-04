Russians carry out five missile, 68 air strikes over day

The Russian occupation forces have carried out five rocket and 68 air strikes over the past day, carried out 42 attacks from MLRS, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 18:00 on Monday.

"During the day, the enemy inflicted five rocket and 68 air strikes, carried out 42 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook message.

As noted, the probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.