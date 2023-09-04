Kuleba: I think that decision on transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine lies on Scholz' table

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba believes that the decision on the transfer of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine lies with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the table.

"I think that the German Chancellor has this decision [on the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine] on the table. He has to accept it," Kuleba said during a conversation with reporters on Monday.

Speaking about the American ATACMS missiles, the minister noted that “this decision is open.”

“In the last conversation with the Secretary of State, we discussed this, he confirmed that they are analyzing some aspects related to the use, quantity, in order to make a final decision. But let me remind you that Great Britain and France have provided us with long-range missiles, so it would be more than natural if Germany and the United States joined this coalition,” the Foreign Minister said.