Ukraine to share with Romania photographic evidence of Shahed falling in its territory – Kuleba

Ukraine is ready to share with Romania photographic evidence of the fall and detonation of Russia's Shahed kamikaze drones on its territory, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We assert authoritatively and with evidence that it was the Shaheds that flew in. It makes no sense to deny this, because there is photographic evidence that it fell there. And we are ready to share it," he said on Monday during a conversation with journalists.

According to the minister, the Romanian side has now taken a break to fully investigate the incident and draw conclusions.

At the same time, he noted that "there is a trend on the part of Romania to try not to escalate the interpretation of certain events in order not to be drawn into a direct conflict."

"This applies not only to the events in Ukraine, but also when Poland suffered from an artificial influx of migrants from Belarus and tried to raise a wave in NATO, they also said to it: let's not aggravate it too much," Kuleba said.

Also, according to him, the Romanian authorities will not only have to draw conclusions about what happened, but also declare what it will do about it.

"That's why we can see such a very cautious reaction on their part," the minister said.

As reported, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the fall and detonation of a Shahed drone on the Romanian territory during the night (on the night of September 4) massive attack by the Russian Federation in the area of Izmail port.

Later, the Romanian Ministry of Defense "categorically denied" the information about the fall of Russian drones on the territory of Romania on the night of September 4, stating that in none of the episodes did the strike weapons used by the Russian Federation pose a direct military threat to their national territory or territorial waters.