Some 590 tonnes of watermelons, melons harvested in Kherson region – authorities

"Already 590 tonnes of melons and gourds have been harvested ... We (also) have collected 58,500 tonnes of grain, 4,400 tonnes of rapeseed, 16,300 tonnes of potatoes, various vegetables - about 30,000 tonnes: these are tomatoes, and onions. Now the harvesting of grains, fully industrial crops, sunflower will start and, of course, melons and gourds will continue to be harvested," Prokudin said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that more than 67,000 of 80,000 hectares of territories of Kherson region that have been cleared to date are agricultural land.