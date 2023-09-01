Facts

15:46 01.09.2023

Some 590 tonnes of watermelons, melons harvested in Kherson region – authorities

1 min read
Some 590 tonnes of watermelons, melons harvested in Kherson region – authorities

Farmers in Kherson region have already harvested 590 tonnes of gourds, as well as 58,500 tonnes of grain, 4,400 tonnes of rapeseed, 16,300 tonnes of potatoes and about 30,000 tonnes of various vegetables, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"Already 590 tonnes of melons and gourds have been harvested ... We (also) have collected 58,500 tonnes of grain, 4,400 tonnes of rapeseed, 16,300 tonnes of potatoes, various vegetables - about 30,000 tonnes: these are tomatoes, and onions. Now the harvesting of grains, fully industrial crops, sunflower will start and, of course, melons and gourds will continue to be harvested," Prokudin said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted that more than 67,000 of 80,000 hectares of territories of Kherson region that have been cleared to date are agricultural land.

 

Tags: #kherson_region #watermelons

MORE ABOUT

16:41 01.09.2023
All residents of de-occupied part of Kherson region supplied with drinking water – Prokudin

All residents of de-occupied part of Kherson region supplied with drinking water – Prokudin

14:43 01.09.2023
There’re 330 shelters in Kherson region where people can stay for long time – Regional Administration head

There’re 330 shelters in Kherson region where people can stay for long time – Regional Administration head

14:35 01.09.2023
Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

11:47 19.08.2023
In Kherson region, one person killed, another ten injured, incl child – local authorities

In Kherson region, one person killed, another ten injured, incl child – local authorities

12:39 10.08.2023
People receiving humanitarian aid come under fire from Russia in Kherson region, six people injured – administration

People receiving humanitarian aid come under fire from Russia in Kherson region, six people injured – administration

18:10 09.08.2023
Ukraine army hits command post of Russian army in Nova Kakhovka – Centre for Strategic Communications

Ukraine army hits command post of Russian army in Nova Kakhovka – Centre for Strategic Communications

15:48 24.07.2023
URCS transfers water tanks to Kherson region suffering from destruction of Kakhovka HPP

URCS transfers water tanks to Kherson region suffering from destruction of Kakhovka HPP

10:51 05.07.2023
Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

09:49 05.07.2023
Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

18:13 23.06.2023
Another employee of Kherson transport enterprise dead after shelling

Another employee of Kherson transport enterprise dead after shelling

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Attack on airfield in Pskov carried out from Russian territory – Budanov

LATEST

Kubrakov: 410 schools already restored at expense of local budgets

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

Russia several times ‘very seriously’ prepared operations to kill Zelenskyy - head of Ukrainian military intelligence

URCS volunteers from Cherkasy region become mine danger instructors

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

Russia creates underwater barrier of submerged ships to prevent attacks on bridge across Kerch Strait – British intelligence

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Budanov: Russian Defense Ministry recognizes complete unpreparedness for operation of nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

Attack on airfield in Pskov carried out from Russian territory – Budanov

Stefanishyna: We have no right to use int assistance provided irresponsibly

AD
AD
AD
AD