Facts

19:57 31.08.2023

AFU continue counteroffensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka – AFU General Staff

1 min read
AFU continue counteroffensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka – AFU General Staff

 The defense forces continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in the area of Maryinka, Donetsk region, at the same time continue to conduct an offensive operation in Melitopol direction, gain a foothold on the borders reached, and carry out counter-battery measures.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the operational situation in Volyn and Polissia directions has not significantly changed.

During the day there were 25 military clashes.

