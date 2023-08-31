Shmyhal, Dombrovskis discuss export of Ukrainian agricultural products

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis have discussed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

"I thanked the European Commission for its comprehensive support in a conversation with Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis. We discussed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. We are closely coordinating this issue with the European Commission within the framework of a common coordination platform. The position of Ukraine is that unilateral restrictions on the part of the EU countries are unacceptable in the context of the full-scale war and Russia's attempts to block the Black Sea grain corridor," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

At the same time, according to the prime minister, solutions are being worked out aimed, in particular, at the development of alternative logistics routes.

"Special attention was paid to the financial block. I thanked for the macro-financial support and the EU's Ukraine Facility initiative to allocate EUR 50 billion for four years. We are working on the launch of this program. We appreciate the solidarity of the European Union and look forward to further unwavering support," Shmyhal said.