Facts

18:18 31.08.2023

Shmyhal, Dombrovskis discuss export of Ukrainian agricultural products

1 min read

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis have discussed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

"I thanked the European Commission for its comprehensive support in a conversation with Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis. We discussed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. We are closely coordinating this issue with the European Commission within the framework of a common coordination platform. The position of Ukraine is that unilateral restrictions on the part of the EU countries are unacceptable in the context of the full-scale war and Russia's attempts to block the Black Sea grain corridor," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

At the same time, according to the prime minister, solutions are being worked out aimed, in particular, at the development of alternative logistics routes.

"Special attention was paid to the financial block. I thanked for the macro-financial support and the EU's Ukraine Facility initiative to allocate EUR 50 billion for four years. We are working on the launch of this program. We appreciate the solidarity of the European Union and look forward to further unwavering support," Shmyhal said.

 

Tags: #dombrovskis #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

14:33 30.08.2023
Shmyhal thanks head of EU Delegation Maasikas for efforts towards European integration of Ukraine

Shmyhal thanks head of EU Delegation Maasikas for efforts towards European integration of Ukraine

17:22 25.08.2023
Shmyhal, Turkish FM discuss intensification of trade, economic cooperation and restoration of Ukraine

Shmyhal, Turkish FM discuss intensification of trade, economic cooperation and restoration of Ukraine

14:35 22.08.2023
Shmyhal: We to expand grant support for veteran businesses

Shmyhal: We to expand grant support for veteran businesses

12:57 22.08.2023
Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance from EU

Shmyhal: Ukraine receives another tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance from EU

18:58 09.08.2023
Cabinet approves amount of monthly surcharges for defenders during war

Cabinet approves amount of monthly surcharges for defenders during war

21:05 01.08.2023
Shmyhal discusses with G7, EU ambassadors key issues of restoration, reform of Ukraine

Shmyhal discusses with G7, EU ambassadors key issues of restoration, reform of Ukraine

17:31 01.08.2023
More than 750 medical institutions fully or partially restored in Ukraine – Shmyhal

More than 750 medical institutions fully or partially restored in Ukraine – Shmyhal

15:16 25.07.2023
Ukrainian gas storage facilities already filled to 80% of needs – Shmyhal

Ukrainian gas storage facilities already filled to 80% of needs – Shmyhal

14:42 21.07.2023
Shmyhal calls on Polish side to hold expert dialogue on issue of closing borders for grain exports

Shmyhal calls on Polish side to hold expert dialogue on issue of closing borders for grain exports

13:59 21.07.2023
PM urges leaders of local authorities to postpone expenses not aimed at bringing victory closer, resolving critical issues

PM urges leaders of local authorities to postpone expenses not aimed at bringing victory closer, resolving critical issues

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba, EU foreign ministers at informal meeting agree on decisions due to be reached in Sept-Dec

Zelenskyy: Motivation of Ukrainian forces higher than that of Russian, doesn't wane

Zelenskyy announces successful use of long-range weapons of Ukrainian military-industrial complex: Target is hit 700 km away

Head of juvenile prosecutors: It's crucial that ICC has no obstacles in investigating Ukrainian children deportation, other crimes of Russia

PGO department's head: Some 75 Ukrainian children suffer from torture by occupiers

LATEST

Erdogan, Putin to meet in Sochi on Sept 4 - Turkish media

Kuleba, EU foreign ministers at informal meeting agree on decisions due to be reached in Sept-Dec

Ukrainian MFA expects Turkey to stop Russia's attempts to establish grain exports in Black Sea without resuming Ukrainian exports

Zelenskyy: Motivation of Ukrainian forces higher than that of Russian, doesn't wane

Zelenskyy: If corruption is not stopped in compliance with law, this poses threat to country's unity

Zelenskyy announces successful use of long-range weapons of Ukrainian military-industrial complex: Target is hit 700 km away

Head of juvenile prosecutors: It's crucial that ICC has no obstacles in investigating Ukrainian children deportation, other crimes of Russia

PGO department's head: Some 75 Ukrainian children suffer from torture by occupiers

URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson and its suburbs

Ukrainian-Spanish FMs meeting in Toledo: Opening Ukraine's EU accession talks in 2023 is top priority

AD
AD
AD
AD