Kuleba, EU foreign ministers at informal meeting agree on decisions due to be reached in Sept-Dec

At an informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Toledo, Spain, which was attended by Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, key attention was paid to Ukraine, and agreement was reached on the decisions that are due to be reached in September through December.

"The format of informal communication between the EU ministers allows us to prepare the most important decisions. Today, in Toledo, key attention was paid to Ukraine and the autumn political season. We agreed today on the decisions that we should reach in September through December," Kuleba said on Instagram on Thursday.

The Ukrainian minister also specified that it is about the following decisions: an increase in Ukrainian grain export by sea and ground, an increase in the number of participants of the Peace Formula, applying redoubled efforts to ensure the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, an increase in joint production of weapons on the results of the Defense Industries Forum in Ukraine, an increase in the number of munitions that will be supplied within the framework of the EU initiative, mobilization of money for humanitarian supplies of Ukrainian grain to Africa and Asia at the second Grain from Ukraine Summit, and the launch of talks on Ukraine's membership in the EU before the end of 2023.

"The ministers will do their job. Our leaders will reach the final agreements. I am happy to be on my way home," Kuleba said.