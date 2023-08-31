Zelenskyy announces successful use of long-range weapons of Ukrainian military-industrial complex: Target is hit 700 km away

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on Thursday with heads of key ministries and departments.

"Daily conference call. Heard the report delivered by the Commander-in-Chief on the situation on the battlefield. Defensive and offensive actions. Our forward movement does not stop," the president said in his Telegram channel.

The head of state also heard a report delivered by the Ministry of Defense on the supply of weapons and ammunition. In particular, Ukraine received a large batch of medevac (armored personnel carriers). "What is really needed now," Zelenskyy said.

"[Report] of the Ministry of Strategic Industry - about its own production. The successful use of our long-range weapons: the target was hit 700 kilometers away," he said.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, the Ministry of Infrastructure is preparing the next steps within the grain corridor. In turn, the Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office are working on preparing for winter: the energy system, invincibility points, bomb shelters.

He also said the Ministry of Internal Affairs, within the conference call, reported on the removal of the consequences of enemy shelling, the security situation before the start of the new academic year. Intelligence reports on the military and political steps of Russia were heard.

"We keep everything under control. We continue to work," the president said.