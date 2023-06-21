Ukrainian PM: after war we expect great boost in development of military-industrial complex in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that after the war, the authorities expect a boom in the development of the military-industrial complex in Ukraine.

"We have identified five key segments that will form the basis for the recovery and transformation of our economy," Shmyhal said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on Wednesday.

In particular, the Prime Minister noted the huge potential in Ukraine's electricity sector, gas production and storage, and also hydrogen energy.

Another important sector of the economy is the military-industrial complex.

"European and global companies are increasingly considering options for building new production facilities in Ukraine. After the war, we expect a great boost in the development of this sector in Ukraine," he added.

In addition, Shmyhal drew attention to agriculture, saying that the post-war growth of this industry could be in double digits.

Among other things, according to the prime minister, another promising industry is infrastructure.

"The fifth sector is IT. We have ambitions to become a digital hub in Europe. We offer IT companies some of the most favorable tax and regulatory conditions in the world. In general, we are telling the private sector that those who invest in Ukraine today will have extraordinary opportunities and prospects in coming years," Shmyhal said.