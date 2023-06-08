Facts

18:58 08.06.2023

Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

2 min read
Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that the priorities for the Ukrainian military-industrial complex (MIC) after the end of the war should be air defense systems, artillery and ammunition for it, drones and strong electronic warfare systems.

“Number one is our air defense. We must close our skies everywhere, not only over large agglomerations: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv, but over all cities," the minister said at the special event NV "Dialogues on the Restoration of Ukraine" on Thursday.

Reznikov stressed the importance of having a layered air defense system in Ukraine.

"For example, Kharkiv, 38 km border with Russia, respectively, there should be a system like with Israel, an analogue of the Iron Dome against grads, tornadoes," he said.

The second important point for the national military-industrial complex, the minister called artillery and ammunition for it.

"You know, the 155-mm will soon replace the 152-mm Soviet. Accordingly, we need to have our own factories that will produce shells. And in order for the artillery to work in a normal way, there should be radars, radar detectors and guidance drones, shock drones for counter-battery warfare," Reznikov stressed.

In addition, the minister noted that the Russian Federation has very powerful means of electronic warfare, so Ukraine needs to have its own electronic warfare systems.

According to Reznikov, a national "armored fist" can easily be created in Ukraine.

"The first tanks of the Second World War T-34 were produced in Kharkiv," he added, recalling that the Ukrainian-made tank Oplot had recently been "rolled back".

At the same time, he noted that the cooperation of four departments is necessary for the success of the development of the country's military-industrial complex. Thus, the Ministry of Strategic Industry will be the key ministry that will create conditions for the development of the military-industrial complex. The Ministry of Digital Transformation should provide design, modern approaches and ideas. The Ministry of Defense should be engaged in planning and ordering, and cooperation with the Ministry of Economy is also important, since they are responsible for the mobilization plan and economic development.

Tags: #priorities #military_industrial_complex

MORE ABOUT

19:13 08.06.2023
Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

Reznikov on priorities of domestic military-industrial complex after war: air defense, artillery, ammunition, drones

12:58 08.06.2023
SBI detains top management, owners of concern supplied components for Russia's military-industrial complex; among detainees is ex-MP of Party of Regions

SBI detains top management, owners of concern supplied components for Russia's military-industrial complex; among detainees is ex-MP of Party of Regions

17:53 13.04.2023
Zelenskyy establishes Day of military-industrial complex on anniversary of Moskva cruiser destruction

Zelenskyy establishes Day of military-industrial complex on anniversary of Moskva cruiser destruction

12:05 18.06.2021
SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln

SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln

22:14 21.07.2019
Zelensky: our priorities are termination of war, fight against corruption

Zelensky: our priorities are termination of war, fight against corruption

14:57 18.04.2019
New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

11:20 23.06.2018
Adopted law on national security guarantees budget financing for Ukraine's military industrial complex in coming years - Poroshenko

Adopted law on national security guarantees budget financing for Ukraine's military industrial complex in coming years - Poroshenko

18:48 04.10.2012
Hammer says U.S. priorities on Ukraine are free parliamentary elections and Tymoshenko's release

Hammer says U.S. priorities on Ukraine are free parliamentary elections and Tymoshenko's release

AD

HOT NEWS

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir drops below 'dead' point, reaches 12.5 m

Active fighting continues in southern Ukraine, enemy actively defending in Zaporizhia direction – dpty defense minister

Eight people injured in enemy shelling of Kherson - Interior Ministry

Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access

Level of water in Kakhovka Reservoir decreasing to 12.7 m after which pumping of water to ZNPP impossible

LATEST

Russia attacks Beryslav district with guided aerial bombs, woman killed – Kherson prosecutor's office

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN UMAN – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Kuleba: Ukraine to soon receive NATO assistance to overcome consequences of Russian terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

Some 2,334 people evacuated from flooding zone, shelling of occupiers continues – Interior Ministry

Russia rotates ships on combat duty in Black Sea

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir drops below 'dead' point, reaches 12.5 m

Defense forces carry out 24 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Number of casualties after shelling of Kherson rises to nine – regional authorities

Kyivvodokanal denies allegations of cholera bacillus in water

Chief Ukraine’s rabbi come under fire from Russian invaders in Kherson

AD
AD
AD
AD