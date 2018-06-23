Economy

11:20 23.06.2018

Adopted law on national security guarantees budget financing for Ukraine's military industrial complex in coming years - Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko during a working visit to Zaporizhia region visited Iskra Scientific and Production Complex and talked with the enterprise's staff, stressing the importance of their contribution to the country's defense capability and assuring the support of the domestic military-industrial complex.

"The head of state stressed that the plant's products play an important role in protecting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and thanked the staff for conscientious work and high professionalism. The president stressed that it is very important that this high-tech military production is based on the use of Ukrainian components, or those manufactured in cooperation with the partner countries of Ukraine," the presidential press service reported.

Poroshenko noted that priority should be the provision of the Ukrainian army and only then - military-technical exports.

"First and foremost, we must satisfy the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And therefore we allocate 5% of GDP for equipping the Armed Forces, which has never been in the history of Ukraine," the president said.

He also noted that the returned $1.5 billion "that were stolen from the people of Ukraine by the former authorities," are used not only for the equipment of comfortable dormitories for the military, but also for the purchase of modern weapons, which is manufactured by the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.

