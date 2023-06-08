SBI detains top management, owners of concern supplied components for Russia's military-industrial complex; among detainees is ex-MP of Party of Regions

Officers of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) are identifying and detaining top management and owners of a concern that supplied components for the military-industrial complex of Russia, among the detainees is a former MP, a member of the Party of Regions, the SBI said.

SBI Communications Adviser Tetiana Sapian said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday that it was an investigation into the supply of components for the military-industrial complex of Russia by the concern, which has factories in Sumy and Poltava.

According to Sapian, these factories made certain components and sent them to the Russian market even after the full-scale invasion.

"Since 2014… the plant has continued to export 95% of its products to the Russian market," she said.

"Today, investigators and operatives of SBI under the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office are establishing and detaining the owners and top management of this concern, which continued to provide the Russian military-industrial complex with components," Sapian said.

According to her, part of the top management of enterprises has already been detained, part is being established. "Suspicions are being voiced of creating a criminal organization and complicity with the aggressor state," she said. "In particular, the organizer of the scheme, a former MP, a member of the Party of Regions, was detained today, more than 30 searches are currently being carried out," the SBI communications adviser said.

She said the former MP is the founder and owner of the concern, but she did not say the name of the deputy. According to Sapian, during the searches, in particular, Russian passports were found. She said the investigation of the case had been going on for more than a year.

Another part of the participants in the scheme, as noted by the communications adviser, will be put on the wanted list.

"Among the suspects there are citizens of Russia. So far, suspicions will be brought against them in absentia," she said.

The communications adviser said at present the work of enterprises is limited, the supply of components through third countries to Russia is blocked.

According to her, during Russia's full-scale invasion into Ukraine, the concern supplied products to Russia through controlled foreign and Russian lining companies.

"It was these sealing companies that made an order from the Ukrainian manufacturer – factories located in Sumy and Poltava... then the products were transferred to a third party, as it turned out, this is Russia," Sapian said.