Facts

16:27 06.04.2024

SBI completes investigation into case of concern selling components to Russian military-industrial complex

2 min read
Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) completed a pre-trial investigation against suspects from among the top management of the concern, who sold components for the military-industrial complex in the Russian Federation.

“Even after the start of the full-scale invasion, businessmen supplied at least more than UAH 160 million worth of products to the aggressor country,” reports the SBI Telegram channel.

As noted, in June 2023, bureau employees detained the owners and top management of the concern, including the organizer of the criminal scheme, a former MP, and a member of the Party of Regions. The activities of the concern were blocked in November 2022.

According to the SBI, the industrial-innovative group of companies of the family of the former MP of Ukraine had been providing Russian state-owned enterprises with highly efficient components, assemblies, and parts of pneumatic equipment since 2014. Compressors and compressor units are components that are used as part of the Molodets combat railway missile systems, which are on combat duty as part of the strategic missile forces in Russia. In addition, they are used as part of special armored trains designed for engineering reconnaissance of railway routes, mine clearance, combat security and escort of military trains.

“The concern ranked second in the supply of goods to Russian companies, exporting 95% of the products made in Ukraine,” the SBI emphasized.

The criminal organization included at least 11 people among the management of an industrial-innovative group of companies and citizens of the Russian Federation, who were informed of suspicion of creating a criminal organization and aiding the aggressor state (Article 255, Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment - imprisonment of up to 13 years.

Regarding four defendants, the materials have been separated into separate proceedings.

In relation to seven suspects, the procedural director recognized the evidence collected during the pre-trial investigation as sufficient to complete the pre-trial investigation and instructed the investigator to notify the suspects and defense attorneys about the completion of the pre-trial investigation and providing access to the case materials.

After the defense has familiarized itself with the materials of the criminal proceedings, the indictment will be sent to the court for consideration on the merits.

