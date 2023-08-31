Facts

11:53 31.08.2023

Ukrainian-Spanish FMs meeting in Toledo: Opening Ukraine's EU accession talks in 2023 is top priority

1 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has arrived in Spain, where he has already met with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares.

"Spain. My colleague and friend, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares. I applaud Spain's EU Presidency. Opening Ukraine's EU accession talks in 2023 is top priority. Ukraine is making all the necessary steps, and so does the EU. We also discussed expanding Spain’s much-appreciated military aid to Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter.

In turn, Albares on Twitter said "Ukraine can count on the support, solidarity and commitment of the Spanish presidency of the EU Council.

As the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry previously said, on August 31 in Toledo, Spain, Kuleba will take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

As reported, on Saturday, July 1, Spain started its presidency of the Council of the European Union. Spain has replaced Sweden as the Presidency of the European Council on a rotating basis and will hold the Presidency until the end of 2023.

 

Tags: #spain #kuleba

