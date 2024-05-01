Kuleba invites Mongolian FM to visit Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba discussed with his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh the development of relations between the countries, invited her to visit Ukraine.

“I had a call with my Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh on the development of our bilateral relations and cooperation within international organizations. We agreed to hold political consultations between foreign ministries. I also invited Minister Batmunkh to visit Ukraine,” Kuleba said on X.