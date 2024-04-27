Spain to supply Ukraine with missiles for Patriot systems, artillery ammo, preparing Leopard tanks for transfer – Spanish Defense Ministry

During a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on April 26, Defense Minister of Spain Margarita Robles announced upcoming aid deliveries to Kyiv and also informed about recently sent assistance.

According to the press service of the Spanish Defense Ministry, the minister said that a batch of hospital medicines and individual first aid kits for combat operations was sent to Ukraine on April 24. She also announced the delivery of a new batch of heavy artillery ammunition " literally yesterday", followed by further deliveries of 155mm and 120mm ammunition in the next few months.

"The minister focused on Spain's contribution to air defense, which is a fundamental issue, by announcing the delivery of a set of Patriot long-range anti-aircraft interceptor missiles, which will arrive at the logistics base within four days," the ministry said.

In addition, Spain's assistance planned for the next two months includes light and heavy machine guns, protected wheeled vehicles, armored personnel carriers, anti-tank weapons and field artillery howitzers, it said. These deliveries will be followed by deliveries of various anti-aircraft surveillance systems and remote weapon stations for defense against drones, systems that the Spanish defense industry is preparing.

Robles also said that the preparation of new Leopard battle tanks for transfer to Ukraine is going according to plan and the first units will be ready by the end of June.