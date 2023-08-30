URCS volunteers help victims of fallen rocket debris in Kyiv

Volunteers of the Regional Disaster Response Teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) came to the aid of the wounded and injured as a result of debris from a Russian missile in one of the districts of Kyiv.

"Volunteers of the Regional Disaster Response Teams of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross provided first aid to the wounded and first psychological aid to the victims at the site of the fall of debris in one of the districts," the society said on Facebook.

As reported, air defense shot down about 20 air targets over Kyiv. As a result rocket fragments in different districts of the Ukrainian capital, two people died, three were injured of varying severity. In Shevchenkivsky and Darnytsky districts, fragments of rockets fell on the territory of non-residential buildings. Fires broke out in the places of the fall, and the State Emergency Service teams worked to put out the fires.