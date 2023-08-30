Facts

Romania to host F-16 EU training center

Defense Minister of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren has announced, following a meeting with her Romanian counterpart Angel Tîlvãr, that Romania will host the F-16 EU training center and the Netherlands will make F-16 fighter aircraft available.

"Today, my Romanian colleague Angel Tîlvãr, Lockheed Martin Executive Filippo Marchetti and I agreed to join forces: Romania will host the F-16 EU training centre. Lockheed Martin will provide training and maintenance. The Netherlands will make F-16 fighter aircraft available," Ollongren said on Twitter on Wednesday.

 

