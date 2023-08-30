Romania to host F-16 EU training center

Defense Minister of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren has announced, following a meeting with her Romanian counterpart Angel Tîlvãr, that Romania will host the F-16 EU training center and the Netherlands will make F-16 fighter aircraft available.

