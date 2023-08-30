Facts

09:19 30.08.2023

Two people killed, three wounded amid enemy missile attack on Kyiv - Kyiv Military Administration

1 min read
According to updated data, two people were killed and three wounded as a result of a massive enemy attack, Kyiv City Military Administration has reported.

"As a result of falling debris in different districts of Kyiv, two people were killed. Three more received injuries of varying severity," the report says.

It is noted that medical assistance was provided to the victims, two wounded were hospitalized.

Tags: #kyiv #attack #killed

